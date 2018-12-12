Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Done for night
Anderson suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Canucks.
Anderson is having a strong season firing the puck, scoring 12 goals and adding three assists in 30 games. He's not afraid to rough it up either with 74 hits. If Anderson's injury holds him out of Thursday's game versus the Kings, the Blue Jackets will likely make a call to AHL Cleveland to add depth.
