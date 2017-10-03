Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Doubtful for Opening Night
Anderson will likely not be in the lineup against the Islanders on Friday as he just rejoined the team, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
If Anderson isn't considered game ready for Friday's matchup, one has to imagine he would also be forced to miss Saturday's trip to Chicago. If that is the case, the winger would most likely make his season debut Tuesday Oct. 10 versus the Hurricanes. Oliver Bjorkstrand appears set to deputize on the second line in Anderson's place.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Finally inks deal•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Reportedly asks for trade•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Won't report to camp before extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Won't be selected in expansion draft•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Scores goal in Sunday's victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Powers offense from fourth line in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...