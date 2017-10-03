Anderson will likely not be in the lineup against the Islanders on Friday as he just rejoined the team, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

If Anderson isn't considered game ready for Friday's matchup, one has to imagine he would also be forced to miss Saturday's trip to Chicago. If that is the case, the winger would most likely make his season debut Tuesday Oct. 10 versus the Hurricanes. Oliver Bjorkstrand appears set to deputize on the second line in Anderson's place.