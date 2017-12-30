Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Earns two points in loss
Anderson scored one goal and set up another in a 5-4 loss to Ottawa on Friday.
The ice time has been there for Anderson, as he's skated 20 or more minutes in each of the past four games. The bad news is that he's only scored three points in those games. These growing pains are to be expected for a 23-year-old, but when Anderson's been on, he's shown he can be a productive player once he becomes more consistent.
