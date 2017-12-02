Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Explodes for three points in win
Anderson recorded a goal, two assists, three shots and a plus-2 rating through 18:00 of ice time (4:51 with the man advantage) during Friday's 4-2 win over Anaheim.
The offensive outburst improves Anderson to a five-game point streak consisting of three goals and four assists. He's also registered 20 shots during the span and checks out as a strong cross-category contributor moving forward after recording 89 PIM and 147 hits last year. At this stage of the game, he's worth a look in most fantasy settings.
