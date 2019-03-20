Anderson picked up a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Anderson also had four hits and five shots on goal in the contest. The winger has two goals and five helpers over his last six games, adding 26 shots and 23 hits in that span. He's had a career year with 42 points, 195 hits and 212 shots all being personal bests for the 24-year-old.