Anderson agreed to a three-year, $5.55 million contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Anderson was a training-camp holdout and even asked for a trade on Sept. 28, but thankfully the fourth-year pro was able to re-up with Columbus before the team's season opener Friday. Coming off 17 goals and 29 points in just 12:01 of average ice time last year, Anderson will be counted on for continued offensive output as part of a young and exciting Jackets squad.