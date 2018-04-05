Anderson (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and declared himself ready to play Thursday against the Penguins, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports. "He [coach John Tortorella] just asked me how I felt. I said I felt pretty good," Anderson said after the practice. "It's up to him. I'm just going to be waiting here, ready to play whenever. "

The winger has missed 17 games with the injury, but still has a couple of games left in the regular season to get back on the ice and shake off any rust before the playoffs. With the Jackets' offense flying high right now, though, Anderson will likely have to settle for a bottom-six role when he does rejoin the lineup despite his career-high 17 goals in 61 games.