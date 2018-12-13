Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Game-time call Thursday
Anderson (upper body) is probable for Thursday's matchup with Los Angeles, Craig Merz of NHL.com reports.
The club deciding to send Zac Dalpe down to the minors would seem to indicate it is fairly confident that Anderson will suit up, however coach John Tortorella didn't specifically clear him for action. If the winger is unable to give it a go, Oliver Bjorkstrand figures to slot into the vacated second-line role while Lukas Sedlak rejoins the lineup.
