Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Helpers salvaging value
Anderson produced an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.
The helper is nice and all, but Anderson, who's better known for his scoring acumen, hasn't lit the lamp since Jan. 5. It's been eight games since the Ontario native last put the puck in the net, but he's still averaging 2.65 shots per game as a sign of hope that he'll turn it around soon.
