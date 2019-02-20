Anderson scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

From a team point of view, Tuesday's result was not favorable in any way for Columbus. That said, Anderson, 24, is having quite the 2018-19 campaign. The Blue Jackets' forward is up to 21 goals and 32 points, both career highs. In addition to the two points, Anderson finished with four shots on goal and also dished out four hits.