Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Injury layoff extends further
Anderson (shoulder) remains out of the lineup Sunday in Montreal.
Anderson has been progressing in his recovery from a shoulder injury that's sidelined him since Dec. 14, but his ability to get back to practice hasn't translated to game readiness yet. Tuesday against Florida will present Anderson's next opportunity to get back in there and start trying to add to his meager season totals of one goal and four points, but he'll need to be removed from injured reserve before he can take the ice.
