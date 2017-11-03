Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Keeps it rolling against Florida
Anderson scored a pair of goals and fired seven shots on net in Thursday's win over Florida.
The top-line winger has been producing nicely of late, racking up four goals and five points in his last five games. After netting 17 goals in his first full season in Columbus, the 23-year-old appears well on his way to a breakout campaign this time around. Anderson's willingness to put the puck on net and go to the dirty areas is what warrants him a look in fantasy right now.
