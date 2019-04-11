Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Key role in Game 1
Anderson scored a short-handed goal and added an assist at even strength during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series.
After collecting the lone helper on Nick Foligno's goal in the second period to begin the Jackets' comeback from a 3-0 deficit, Anderson tied the score midway through the third with his shortie. The 24-year-old now has three goals and seven points in 12 career postseason games.
