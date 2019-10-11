Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Lands on IR
Anderson (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Anderson was already ruled out for Friday's tilt, but he will now miss both games of the back-to-back set this weekend. His next opportunity to dress will come Wednesday against the Stars, though the team hasn't provided a clear target date for a return. Anderson's day-to-day status suggests that the move may have been more procedural than anything, as it allowed the Jackets to recall Markus Hannikainen from the AHL ranks to provide reinforcements up front.
