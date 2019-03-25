Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Leads Jackets with three-point game
Anderson scored twice and added an assist in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.
It's his second game of three or more points in March, having recorded four points against the Bruins on March 12. Anderson has career highs in points (45), hits (198) and shots (217). The winger has received second-line deployment recently, making him highly productive in formats that reward physicality.
