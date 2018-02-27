Anderson left Monday's contest late in the third period with an undisclosed injury and didn't return, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Anderson was trying to put a move on Dimitry Orlov in the offensive zone, but couldn't fully dodge his hipcheck, and went spiraling head-over-heels to the ice. With the game out of hand, the 23-year-old's exit could have easily been a precaution, as Columbus certainly wants its top six in tact for a playoff push. Anderson's status should be updated before Thursday's tilt against Los Angeles, and if he isn't able to go, newly acquired Thomas Vanek figures to slide up to the second line.