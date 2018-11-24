Anderson scored two goals on five shots while adding two PIM, a hit and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

He gave the Jackets an early 2-0 lead with his 11th and 12th goals of the season, snapping a brief three-game point drought. The 24-year-old is well on pace to top last year's career-high 19 goals, but Anderson's offensive contributions remain extremely one-sided -- he's only managed two assists in 23 games.