Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Lights lamp twice
Anderson scored two goals on five shots while adding two PIM, a hit and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
He gave the Jackets an early 2-0 lead with his 11th and 12th goals of the season, snapping a brief three-game point drought. The 24-year-old is well on pace to top last year's career-high 19 goals, but Anderson's offensive contributions remain extremely one-sided -- he's only managed two assists in 23 games.
