Columbus loaned Anderson (coach's decision) to AHL Cleveland for the purposes of conditioning Thursday.

Anderson missed the entirety of training camp while holding out for a contract extension, so he'll need to play himself into game shape in the minors before making his season debut with the Blue Jackets. The 23-year-old winger notched 17 goals and 12 assists in 78 games with Columbus last season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him hit the 40-point mark in what will technically be his sophomore campaign in 2017-18.