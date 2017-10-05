Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Loaned to AHL Cleveland
Columbus loaned Anderson (coach's decision) to AHL Cleveland for the purposes of conditioning Thursday.
Anderson missed the entirety of training camp while holding out for a contract extension, so he'll need to play himself into game shape in the minors before making his season debut with the Blue Jackets. The 23-year-old winger notched 17 goals and 12 assists in 78 games with Columbus last season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him hit the 40-point mark in what will technically be his sophomore campaign in 2017-18.
