Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: May be headed for surgery
Anderson is likely done for the season and could need surgery to repair his shoulder injury, per Darren Dreger of TSN.
Considering Anderson has missed the last 33 games due to his shoulder issue, the prospect of him being sidelined the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign shouldn't come as a shock. The winger's name was circulated in trade rumors at the deadline but it seems his health played a significant factor in keeping him in Columbus. The 19-year-old will be a restricted free agent this offseason, a negotiation that will no doubt be complicated by his lack of play time.
