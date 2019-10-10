Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: No-go against Anaheim
Anderson (upper body) won't play Friday against the Ducks, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Anderson will miss a second consecutive contest, and the Blue Jackets have yet to release any information regarding a potential timetable for his recovery. Once he's given the green light, the 25-year-old will return to a middle-six role and a spot on Columbus' second power-play unit.
