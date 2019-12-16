Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: No-go against Capitals
Anderson (upper body) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Capitals, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Anderson answered the bell after Mark Borowiecki dished out a hard hit to teammate Sonny Milano (upper body) in Saturday's road loss to the Senators, dropping the gloves against Borowiecki. The 25-year-old Anderson got the worst of it, though, as he didn't return to the game and will now miss Monday's divisional clash. Milano will sit out as well, so the Blue Jackets recalled Kevin Stenlund and Marko Dano to fill in.
