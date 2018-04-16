Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Notches two points
Anderson scored a goal and had an assist in a 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals in Sunday's Game 2.
The only splash Anderson made in Game 1 was picking up 15 penalty minutes, so this performance was certainly more beneficial to the Blue Jackets. Anderson missed a big chunk of the season due to injury, and he's only played in four games since returning. It's encouraging for Columbus to see him make an impact like this.
