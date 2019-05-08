Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Played through shoulder injury
Anderson played through a shoulder injury that he sustained during Game 2 against the Bruins, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
The fact that Anderson was able to play through his injury suggests it shouldn't hinder his offseason program, so it's safe to assume that he'll be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp. The 25-year-old winger logged his best campaign as a pro in 2018-19, setting career highs in goals (27), assists (20), shots on goal (230) and games played (82). He should be viewed as a solid bench option in deeper leagues heading into next year's fantasy drafts.
