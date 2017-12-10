Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Posts seven shots and scores only goal versus Coyotes
Anderson scored the only goal and recorded seven shots in a 1-0 victory against the Coyotes on Saturday. Incredibly, Anderson scored 30 seconds into the contest, which didn't see another puck hit twine for the last 59:30.
But even with only one score in the game, it's not surprising to see Anderson score these days. He now has a three-game goal streak and 11 scores, four of which have been game-winners, in 28 games this season. Anderson's transformation this season has been quite incredible. He is playing more than five additional minutes per game, and he's on pace to tally more than 32 goals. Anderson is averaging 3.25 shots per game. In just one season, the 23-year-old has gone from a penalty minutes specialist (he averaged 1.14 PIM in 2016-17) with the potential to score 15 goals to an elite shooter and scorer.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Explodes for three points in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Scores game's only goal in overtime•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Scoring at impressive pace•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Keeps it rolling against Florida•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Buries winner in overtime•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Pots first goal Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...