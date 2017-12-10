Anderson scored the only goal and recorded seven shots in a 1-0 victory against the Coyotes on Saturday. Incredibly, Anderson scored 30 seconds into the contest, which didn't see another puck hit twine for the last 59:30.

But even with only one score in the game, it's not surprising to see Anderson score these days. He now has a three-game goal streak and 11 scores, four of which have been game-winners, in 28 games this season. Anderson's transformation this season has been quite incredible. He is playing more than five additional minutes per game, and he's on pace to tally more than 32 goals. Anderson is averaging 3.25 shots per game. In just one season, the 23-year-old has gone from a penalty minutes specialist (he averaged 1.14 PIM in 2016-17) with the potential to score 15 goals to an elite shooter and scorer.