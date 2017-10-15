Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Pots first goal Saturday
Anderson scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.
His contract holdout during training camp cost him the first two games of the season as he worked on his conditioning, but Anderson played over 17 minutes in this one and scored from the slot late in the third period on a nifty re-direct of a point shot by David Savard to send the game into extra time. The young power forward doesn't see meaningful action with the man advantage due to the Jackets' depth on the wings, but Anderson should still have a chance to match or exceed last season's 17 goals and 29 points now that he's back in the fold.
