Anderson sealed the 5-2 victory over the Avalanche with an empty-net goal Tuesday.

It was Anderson's only shot of the game. but he made it count. The winger has a pair of tallies through the opening three games of the season on 11 shots for an 18.2 shooting percentage -- a level he is unlikely to sustain throughout the year. The-year-old's production comes despite seeing a significant drop in ice time compared to last season (14:29 compared to 18:02).