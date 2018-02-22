Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Preparing to play
Anderson (undisclosed) took warmups ahead of Thursday's road game against the Flyers, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Anderson missed morning skate, but it appears that he can be relied upon for his usual 18-plus minutes along with a spot on the No. 2 power play.
