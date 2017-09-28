According to reports, Anderson has asked for a trade after not being able to reach an agreement on a new contract with the Blue Jackets, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen denied that he received a trade request stating, "This trade request is news to me," after being asked about it. Anderson is a restricted free agent which gives him limited rights as far as where he can sign and would likely need to head overseas if he remains without a new deal, but wants to keep playing this season.