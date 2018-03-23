Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Resumes skating
Anderson (lower body) has begun skating and plans to accompany the Blue Jackets on their western road trip beginning Tuesday in Edmonton, Alison Lukan of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Traveling with the team doesn't guarantee that Anderson will return to the lineup right away, but it's a strong sign the winger will be back on the ice in the near future. Anderson has 18 goals and 29 points in 61 games this season, but his role in a lineup that added Thomas Vanek and Mark Letestu at the trade deadline has yet to be determined.
