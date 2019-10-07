Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Ruled out with upper-body issue
Anderson will not be in the lineup against Buffalo on Monday due to an upper-body injury, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
After a solid first outing in which he registered six shots on goal and saw 3:07 of ice time with the man advantage, Anderson was held without a shot and lost his spot on the PP versus Pittsburgh on Saturday. The winger was classified by coach John Tortorella as day-to-day, so he could be an option for the Jackets' next matchup with Anaheim on Friday.
