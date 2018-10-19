Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Scores in second-straight game
Anderson scored a goal Thursday in a 6-3 win over the Flyers.
The 24-year-old now has four goals on the young season and continues to stay relevant in fantasy despite playing nearly four fewer minutes per game than he did in 2017-18. Anderson presently finds himself in a bottom-six role, however, more performances like the one he had Thursday should earn him more ice time down the road.
