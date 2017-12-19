Anderson had his team's first goal in a 7-2 loss to Boston on Monday.

Anderson led his team in shots on an otherwise forgettable night for the Blue Jackets. He's now scored three goals in his past five games, and he's just four goals short of his career-high with 48 games left to play. Now that he's getting 20-plus minutes of ice time, he's set up well to be a consistent producer.

