Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Scoring at impressive pace
Anderson lit the lamp in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens.
While his ice time has ranged from 12:58 to 20:33 this season, Anderson continues to produce offense at a decent enough clip (0.58 points per game) to keep defenders honest. His current shooting percentage of 15.6 could be difficult to maintain, but if he keeps par it should equate to at least 30 goals by season's end.
