Anderson (upper body) will not be in the lineup when the Blue Jackets face the Islanders on Saturday.

Anderson will miss his sixth consecutive game Saturday, still hampered by an upper-body injury that he suffered earlier this month. The forward remains on injured reserve, meaning before Anderson can return to the ice, he'll need to be removed from IR. His next chance to play will be Monday when the Maple Leafs host the Blue Jackets in Toronto.