Anderson (upper body) joined the Blue Jackets strength and conditioning coach on the ice Monday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Anderson is still on injured reserve but his reappearance on the ice means he should be nearing a return after missing the last three games. The team is off again Tuesday before hosting the Stars on Wednesday. If he still isn't ready, his next chance to suit up will be Friday in Chicago.

More News
Our Latest Stories