Anderson (shoulder) skated before Monday's practice, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Anderson was handed a 4-to-6 week timeline Dec. 17, and Tuesday marks the four-week mark. Still, the 25-year-old isn't taking contact yet, so it's unlikely he's ready for Tuesday's clash versus the Bruins. Anderson's on the right track, however, and he'll aim to get back in the lineup by the All-Star break.