Anderson (shoulder) continues to skate with the healthy scratches, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Early indications had Anderson returning to the lineup sometime in August, and the fact that he's at least healthy enough to skate is a good sign. Until he can practice with the full team, the winger should be considered out indefinitely.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Trending in right direction•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Could return in August•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: May be headed for surgery•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Still sidelined•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Still sidelined•