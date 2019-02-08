Anderson tallied a goal and an assist Thursday against the Coyotes.

After going eight straight games without finding the back of the net, Anderson has done so three times in the last four. The 24-year-old sniper has now collected 18 goals through 53 contests this season, also possessing a superb plus-15 rating. He's certainly not afraid to let it fly either, owning 141 shots on goal.

