Anderson is dealing with a lingering shoulder issue, but was able to pass his physicals, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

While it doesn't appear Anderson's shoulder problem will limit him during camp practices, it could impact the club's decision on whether to suit him up in preseason games. The winger set career highs in goals (27), assists (20) and shots (230) last season and could certainly top the 50-point mark this year, which would make him a top-end fantasy option.