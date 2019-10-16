Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Still sidelined
Anderson (upper body) won't play Wednesday against the Stars, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Anderson went through an on-ice session with the Blue Jackets' strength and conditioning coach Monday, so he's definitely making progress in his recovery, but he'll need to return to practice with his teammates before rejoining the lineup. Once he's given the green light, the 25-year-old will return to a top-six role and a spot on one of Columbus' power-play units.
