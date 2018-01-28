Play

Anderson only has one point, a goal, in his last 10 contests.

There is a silver lining to Anderson's recent output, however. The 23-year-old put 31 shots on net in those 10 games. That gives him a 3.2 percentage in that time, which is unusually low. Don't be surprised if Anderson starts scoring again after the All-Star break.

