Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Takes over team lead in goals
Anderson scored an empty net goal while firing four shots on goal during Thursday's 4-1 win over San Jose.
Anderson found the empty net in the dying embers of the game, scoring his seventh goal of the year to take over the team lead in the category. Anderson's four shots on goal were the team-high in the game, as the winger upped his point total to eight through 12 games this season.
