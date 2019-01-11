Anderson tallied an assist, two penalty minutes, three shots and three hits during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Predators.

Anderson has picked up just four goals and six points over his last 17 games. The Blue Jackets continue to have high hopes for the 24-year-old winger who could finish with close to 30 goals in 2018-19, but his fantasy value remains reserved for deeper leagues until he can heat up more offensively.