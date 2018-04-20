Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Tallies assist versus Caps
Anderson earned a helper during Thursday's Game 4 matchup with Washington.
Since returning from a 17-game absence due to injury, Anderson has been steadily productive with four points in six outings. Excluding Game 1, the Ontario native has been logging big minutes for the Blue Jackets (19:37 per game), which are somewhat inflated considering the first three games all went into overtime. Still, there is no denying the fact that coach John Tortorella appears to like the 23-year-old's work ethic and physical style of play.
