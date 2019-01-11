Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Tallies assist
Anderson tallied an assist, two PIM, three shots and three hits during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.
Anderson has picked up just four goals and six points over his last 17 games. The Blue Jackets continue to have high hopes for the 24-year-old winger, who could finish with close to 30 goals in 2018-19, but his fantasy value remains reserved for deeper leagues until he can heat up more offensively.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Done for night•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Lights lamp twice•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Takes over team lead in goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...