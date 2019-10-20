Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Travels to Toronto
Anderson (upper body) traveled with the team ahead of Monday's contest in Toronto, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Anderson hasn't suited up since Oct. 5 against the Penguins and missed the last six games since then. He'll still need to be officially activated from injured reserve before he rejoins the lineup but it seems like he's getting close to a return.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Set to miss clash with Islanders•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Still sidelined•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Skates with coach Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Lands on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: No-go against Anaheim•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Ruled out with upper-body issue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.