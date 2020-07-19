The Blue Jackets added Anderson (shoulder) to their 34-man roster Sunday.

Anderson continues to rehab after he underwent shoulder surgery March 2, and he was expected to miss 4-to-6 months. The team announced he's back with the team in Columbus, and Anderson could be cleared to play in August when the league is scheduled to restart. The 26-year-old struggled a bit during the regular season, supplying just four points in 26 games, so if he returns to the ice it'll likely be in a bottom-six role.