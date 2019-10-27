Anderson scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

It took the rugged winger a couple of contests to shake off the rust from his six-game injury absence, but Anderson collected his first points of the season Saturday while adding three shots, two hits and two blocked shots to his ledger. He's currently skating on a third line with Boone Jenner and Sonny Milano that looked dangerous in this one -- the trio picked up three goals and six points between them -- but Anderson also saw 2:39 of ice time on the power play, giving him some fantasy upside in deeper leagues.