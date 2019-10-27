Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Two-point effort in loss
Anderson scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.
It took the rugged winger a couple of contests to shake off the rust from his six-game injury absence, but Anderson collected his first points of the season Saturday while adding three shots, two hits and two blocked shots to his ledger. He's currently skating on a third line with Boone Jenner and Sonny Milano that looked dangerous in this one -- the trio picked up three goals and six points between them -- but Anderson also saw 2:39 of ice time on the power play, giving him some fantasy upside in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Lifted from IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Travels to Toronto•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Set to miss clash with Islanders•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Still sidelined•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Skates with coach Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Lands on IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.