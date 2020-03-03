Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Anderson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on Monday. We will face a 4-to-6 month recovery.
Anderson hasn't played since mid-December and now his disappointing 2019-20 campaign is all wrapped up. The 25-year-old winger recorded four points and a minus-8 rating in 26 games. Fortunately, his recovery timeline puts him on track to be ready for training camp ahead of the 2020-21 season.
