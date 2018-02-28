Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Will be sidelined four weeks
Anderson has a knee sprain and won't suit up for four weeks.
This injury will be tough for Columbus to overcome, as Anderson shares the team lead in goals with Artemi Panarin, having 18 tallies through 61 games. With Anderson assumed to land on injured reserve for a lengthy recovery, it reassures the Blue Jackets move to acquire Mark Letestu and Thomas Vanek -- 25 goals and 60 points combined this season -- before Monday's trade deadline. The four-week timeline puts the 23-year-old forward on track to return Mar. 27 against the Oilers.
